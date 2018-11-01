The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Tyler Case Folsom was born on Oct. 16, 2018, to Tabitha and Calvin Folsom of Cedartown.
Tyson Marreese Chapman was born on Oct. 17, 2018, to Alexis Sluder and Christopher Chapman of Summerville.
Savannah Leann Grissom was born on Oct. 17, 2018, to Caraline and Ben Grissom of Rockmart.
Paityn Linnette Timms was born on Oct. 18, 2018, to Angie Morris and Derick Timms of Cedartown.
Maddex Jacob Bedford was born on Oct. 19, 2018, to Adrianna Harris and Brandon Bedford of Cedartown.