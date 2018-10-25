The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Daniel Villasenor-Alvarado was born on Oct. 8, 2018, to Esmeralda Alvarado and Daniel Villasenor of Cedartown.
Jasper Morgan Lowe was born on Oct. 10, 2018, to Mariel Moore and Morgan Lowe of Rome.
Brooklyn Nicole Rangel was born on Oct. 12, 2018, to Amanda and Steven Rangel of Cedartown.
Rowen Grant Duignan was born on Oct. 12, 2018, to Missy and Paul Duignan of Canton.
Tyce Jaimer Murphy was born on Oct. 13, 2018, to Tanisha Whitehead and Franklin Murphy II of Rockmart.
Maggeigh Grant McCown was born on Oct. 14, 2018, to Jordan Grant and Jory McCown of Cedartown.
Quintrell B. Darden was born on Oct. 15, 2018, to Bethony and Quinton Darden of Cedartown.