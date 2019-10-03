The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Acelynn Ansley Leann Croy was born on Sept. 18, 2019, to Delane and Allen Croy of Rome.
Urban James Tridwell was born on Sept. 19, 2019, to Jess and James Tidwell of Bremen.
Trinity Faith Redden was born on Sept. 20, 2019, to Laura and Kevin Redden of Rockmart.
Jahil Ermias Hannibal Mangual was born on Sept. 20, 2019, to Nyaharris and Hannibal Mangual of Rome.
Aspen Avery King Jones was born on Sept. 24, 2019, to Heather Lorren and Ryan Jones of Buchanan.