Editor's note: last week's birth announcement date of submission was incorrect. Those who saw it in the printed edition should take note those were received on Oct. 3, 2018. -KM
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Kaleel Ja'Khi Keshun King II was born on Sept. 25, 2018, to Ashia Boozer and Kaleel King of Cedartown.
Morgan Faith Skelton was born on Sept. 26, 2018, to Amanda Williams and Robert Skelton of Cedartown.
Luke Oliver Flood was born on Sept. 27, 2018, to Autumn and Brandon Flood of Euharlee.
Lucas Xavier Sullivan was born on Sept. 27, 2018, to Shanna White and Matthew Sullivan of Bremen.
Auriana Grace Hicks was born on Sept. 28, 2018, to Megan Thomasson and Tyler Hicks of Rome.
Macie Jewel Martin was born on Sept. 29, 2018, to Katelyn Evans and Christopher Martin of Cartersville.
Zander Allen Staud was born on Oct. 1, 2018, to Amber Spruell and Dillow Staud of Floyd.