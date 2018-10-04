The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Daniel James Moore was born on Sept. 17, 2018, to Jennifer and Stuart Moore of Rockmart.
Remington River Corn was born on Sept. 18, 2018, to Felicia Hardegree and Austin Corn of Cedartown.
Kingston Jermaine Banks was born on Sept. 20, 2018, to Molly and Andrea Banks of Gadsden.
Everleigh Mae Hopkins was born on Sept. 22, 2018, to Kaley and Taylor Hopkins of Aragon.
Mason-Dixon Briar Abbott was born on Sept. 22, 2018, to Jennifer Leigh Abbott of Rome.
Joley Ann Williams was born on Sept. 24, 2018, to Ashley and Wendell Williams of Temple.