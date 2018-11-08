The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area
Hayden Anthony Brown was born on Oct. 23, 2018, to Angelina and Kyle Brown of Cave Spring.
Emersyn Sisson was born on Oct. 23, 2018, to Brinley Green and Taylor Sisson of Silver Creek.
Nora Ruth Harbin was born on Oct. 23, 2018, to Kelly and Benjamin Harbin of Kingston.
Odessa Michelle Charlene Tidwell was born on Oct. 26, 2018, to Tiffany and Ryan Tidwell of Cedartown.
Dakob Dwayne Langston was born on Oct. 28, 2018, to Alicia and Justin Langston.