The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Friday, November 22, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Harper Elizabeth Green was born on Nov. 12, 2019, to Katherine Garmon and Christopher Green of Silver Creek.
Twins Emory Brooke James and Aleah Grace James were born Nov. 12, 2019, to Nakita Cooper and Cody James of Cedartown.
Messiah Wright was born on Nov. 12, 2019, to Makayla Peek and Marquez Wright of Rockmart.
Paisley Jolene Ledford was born on Nov. 13, 2019, to Maranda and Loyd Ledford of Rome.
Aiden Lee Shaun Bridges was born on Nov. 13, 2019, to Brittany and Anthony Thomas of Rockmart.
Ayda Gray Morgan was born on Nov. 16, 2019, to Erin and Tyler Morgan of Cedartown.
Brandon Schmechpeper was born on Nov. 18, 2019, to Elizabeth and Aran Schmechpeper.