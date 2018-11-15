The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Lincoln Maverick Womack was born on October 29, 2018, to Janae and Wayne Womack of Cedartown.
Caidyn Amare Lackey was born on Oct. 30, 2018, to Crystal and Marcus Lackey of Rome.
Angelina Roselyn Madrigal was born on Oct. 30, 2018, to Katelyn Price and Anthony Madrigal of Rockmart.
Hector Elias Herrera was born on Oct. 30, 2018, to Annette and Hector Herrera of Cedartown.
Tatelyn Faithe Johnson was born on Nov. 1, 2018, to Katie and Timothy Johnson of Aragon.
Brighton James Bedford was born on Nov. 2, 2018, to Savannah Ashley and Austin Bedford of Aragon.
William Dale Wilkin was born on Nov. 2, 2018, to Stefanie and Mark Wilkin of Cedartown.
Presley Ann was born on Nov. 2, 2018, to Brittany and Thomas Cape of Cedartown.
Carter Marilyn Hill was born on Nov. 3, 2018, to Jennifer Jones and Carmon Hill of Rockmart.