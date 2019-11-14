The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Greyson Reign Pruitt was born on Oct. 29, 2019, to Emilee Pruitt of Cedartown.
Kaylee Rene Ferguson was born on Nov. 1, 2019, to Jessica and Travis Ferguson of Cedartown.
Ridge William Dover was born on Nov. 1, 2019, to Kaci and Will Dover of Rockmart.
Brena Mary Sikorski was born on Nov. 2, 2019, to Jayme Nix and Paul Sikorski of Aragon.
Natalie Rose Stanley was born on Nov. 2, 2019, to Jennifer and Trenton Stanley of Dalton.
Siriah Marshall was born on Nov. 2, 2019, to Katelin Arasmith and Sirandon Marshall Rome.
Cody Langham Jr. was born on Nov. 4, 2019, to Casey Perot and Cody Langham of Rome.