The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Kymber Lynn Guice was born on Oct. 22, 2019, to Madison and Austin Guice of Cedartown.
Denver Tolbert was born on Oct. 23, 2019, to Britni and Trey Tolbert of Cave Spring.
Crew Shane Sutton was born on Oct. 23, 2019, to Kimberly and Justin Sutton of Summerville.
Norah Jo Thompson was born on Oct. 24, 2019, to Adrian and Joshua Thompson of Rockmart.
Athena Izabel Wright was born on Oct. 25, 2019, to Frances and Christopher Wright of Rome.
Adley Joanna Crawford was born on Oct. 25, 2019, to Lea and Brandon Crawford of Cedartown.
Christopher Garrett Correll was born on Oct. 25, 2019, to Kelsey and Christopher Correll of Cedartown.
Isabella Marie O’dell was born on Oct. 27, 2019, to Sara O’dell of Menlo.