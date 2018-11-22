The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Naomi Ruth Thompson was born on Nov. 8, 2018, to Danette and David Thompson of Cedartown.
Kimber Beau Jarrell was born on Nov. 9, 2018, to Kasaundra and Brian Jarrell of Rockmart.
Braylon Samuel George was born on Nov. 9, 2018, to Audra McCleary and John George of Cedartown.
Carter Zane Smith was born on Nov. 12, 2018, to Brittany and Cory Smith of Rockmart.
Scarlett Monroe Williams was born on Nov. 12, 2018, to Leah Stroh and Jordan Williams of Cedartown.