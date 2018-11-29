The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Cayson Asher Graham was born on Nov. 9, 2018, to Lacie Graham of Lyerly.
Averie Claire Giles was born on Nov. 13, 2018, to Sheri and Joey Giles of Cedartown.
Mason Allen Costine was born on Nov. 13, 2018, to Jessica Slaughter and Jarred Costine of Rockmart.
Koltyn Lee Wade Cook was born on Nov. 14, 2018, to Payton and Dekota Cook of Rockmart.
Lily Michelle Shrader was born on Nov. 14, 2018, to Julie and Gary Shrader of Floyd County.
Kyson Harris was born on Nov. 15, 2018, to Ashley Bowers and Aaron Harris of Rockmart.
Huntley Todd Hatcher was born on Nov. 17, 2018, to Lauren and Jarrett Hatcher of Rome.
Emzlei Elizabeth-Jean Baldwin was born on Nov. 17, 2018, to Jessie Welchel and David Baldwin of Cedartown.