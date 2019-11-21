The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Ridge William Dover was born on Nov. 1, 2019, to Kaci and Will Dover of Rockmart.
Slade Jackson Minter was born on Nov. 4, 2019, to Emily and Cody Minter of Cedartown.
Saily Analy Gonzalez Vazquez was born on Nov. 5, 2019, to Adelina Aguilar and Maynor Mendez of Cedartown.
Zachary Jamal Arney was born on Nov. 5, 2019, to Latasha King and John Arney of Silver Creek.
Maverick Zane Baldwin was born on Nov. 8, 2019, to Brianna and Joseph Baldwin of Rome.
Natalle Grace Williamson was born on Nov. 9, 2019, to Oakley and Brandon Williamson of Aragon.