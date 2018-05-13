The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Rayden Lee Boatner was born on April 24, 2018, to Venesa Boatner of Aragon.
Braylie Lynn Selman was born on April 25, 2018, to Oakley and Justin Selmen of Summerville.
Kylee I’leyah Nicole Feilds was born on April 26, 2018, to Tonieshia Fields.
Adaley Brown was born on April 27, 2018, to Amber and Bradley Brown of Aragon.
Hunter Daniel Holtzclaw was born on April 27, 2018, to Makala and Charles Holtzclaw of Silver Creek.
One additional note: Twins Cainan Matthew and Asher Lucas were born on March 27, 2018 to Kristen Matthew Lucas Pizano of Rockmart.