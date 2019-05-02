The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Daegan Ray Carter was born on April 16, 2019, to Jennifer Carter and Olen Carter of Cedartown.
Zander Cole Barrett was born on April 17, 2019, to Jada and Cody Barrett of Cedartown.
McKenzie Cornwell was born on April 18, 2019, to Neta and Justin Cornwell of Cedartown.
Julie Teresa Thurman was born on April 19, 2019, to Alma and Jason Thurman of Cartersville.
Kyle Black was born on April 19, 2019, to Allison and Matt Black of Cedartown.
Casen Edward Cochran was born on April 19, 2019, to Ashley and Corey Cochran of Silver Creek.
Liam Loran James Peals was born on April 20, 2019, to Marley and Joseph Peals of Cavesprings.
James Maddox McBurnett was born on April 21, 2019, to Sydney and Dylan McBurnett of Rome.