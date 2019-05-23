The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Liam Beckett Ritter was born on May 6, 2019, to Caitlynn Cash and Jonas Ritter of Buchanan.
Logan Avery Miller was born on May 7, 2019, to Valerie Miller and Darrell Miller of Kingston.
Bowen Noah Hines was born on May 8, 2019, to Ashley and Jacob Hines of Cedartown.
Davine Creamer was born on May 9, 2019, to Brandi Shooks and David Creamer of Rome.
Aivah Renea Jones was born on May 9, 2019, to Renea Dill and Rayshun Jones Jr. of Rockmart.
Remington Faith Heaton was born on May 9, 2019, to Catherine Heaton of Rome.
Bryana Rainwater was born on May 11, 2019, to Premis and Bryan Rainwater of Summerville.
Jedidian Smith was born on May 11, 2019, to Maggi Gribble and Matthew Smith of Aragon.
Owen Lee Thomas was born on May 12, 2019, to Christi and Zach Thomas of Cedartown.
Aiden O’Neal Firestone was born on May 13, 2019, to Jordan Dobbs and Jared Firestone of Rome.
Myles Karter Banks was born on May 13, 2019, to Heather Shoor and Cedric Banks of Cartersville.
Weston Robert Hughes was born on May 13, 2019, to Amber and Nick Hughes of Cedartown.