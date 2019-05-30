The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Kambrie Jordyn Morris was born on May 16, 2019, to Meagan and Andrew Morris of Piedmont, Alabama.
Colston Shane Riddick was born on May 16, 2019, to Ashley and Cody Riddick of Rome.
Brentlee Alexander Lary was born on May 17, 2019, to Katie and Brian Lary of Silver Creek.
August Bradley Truett was born on May 17, 2019, to Megan and Ricky Truett of Aragon.
Jaxon William Ollie Ponder was born on May 19, 2019, to Tie Edwards and Billie Ponder of Cedartown.
Malykai Lee Harris was born on May 20, 2019, to Brittany Brand and Justin Harris of Taylorsville.