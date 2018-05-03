The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Hunter Lane Awtrey was born on April 14, 2018, to Emily Awtrey of Cedartown.
Twins Brenston Wayne Jarrett and Tate McCoy Jarrett were born on April 19, 2018, to Anthony Jarrett and Kristy Elders of Cedartown.
Melissa Mascote-Cravez was born on April 20, 2018, to Isabel Cruz of Rome.
Lillian Rae Mason was born on April 21, 2018, to Jonathan and Brittany Mason of Taylorsville.