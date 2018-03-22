The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Ella Grace Lindsey was born on March 7, 2018, to Amanda and Jonathan Lindsey of Rockmart.
Heather Nicole Jarrell was born on March 8, 2018, to Tonya and Edwin Jarrell of Aragon.
Matisyn Rhae Hines was born on March 9, 2018, to Raine and Katelin Hines of Cedartown.
Callen Carey Philips was born on March 9, 2018, to Jessica Philips of Summerville.
Madison Ryan Jett was born on March 10, 2018, to Samantha and Dustin Jett of Cedartown.
Julian Gage Hulsey was born on March 10, 2018, to Kristen Hulsey and Sara Beth of Cedartown.
Jase Ridge Hatch was born on March 12, 2018, to Whitley and Bryan Hatch of Cedartown.