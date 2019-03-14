The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Waylon Black was born on February. 25, 2019, to Madison Massengale and Gregory Black of Silver Creek.
Embri Kayde Wood was born on Feb. 26, 2019, to Kayla Wood of Aragon.
Chloe Emily-Rose Vaughn was born on Feb. 27, 2019, to Amber Jones and Tyler Vaughn of Cedartown.
Olivia Faith Raines was born on Feb. 27, 2019, to Aleisha and Stephen Raines of Rockmart.
Jaxon Cooper Davis was born on March 1, 2019, to Joncie and Michael Davis of Cedartown.
Malachi Russell Ball was born on March 2, 2019, to Anna and Brandon Ball of Rome.
Sadie Elizabeth Ramsey was born on March 4, 2019, to Amber and Morgan Ramsey of Cedartown.
Eli Jacob Brinkley was born on March 4, 2019, to Brooke and Jason Brinkley of Cedartown.