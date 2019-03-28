The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, March 20, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Harlyn Jade Williams was born on March 14, 2019, to Shelbi and Andrew Williams of Cedartown.
Adaleigh Grace Gibbs was born on March 14, 2019, to Caitlin and Gage Gibbs of Rockmart.
Ayden James Wilkes was born on March 14, 2019, to Lindsey Davis and Avery Wilkes of Rome.
Jordan Perez was born on March 16, 2019, to Ella Sontay and Wuilmer Perez of Rome.
Ameilya Annette Kirkland was born on March 16, 2019, to Marissa and Arvis Kirkland IV of Polk.
Della Jane Streetman was born on March 17, 2019, to Mary and Isaac Streetman of Rockmart.
Alexandria Lamara Cook was born on March 17, 2019, to Haley Bedford and Dustin Cook of Rome.
Reagan Ida Mae Ray was born on March 18, 2019, to Megan Sloan and Andy Ray of Summerville.
Barra Shea Stinson was born on March 18, 2019, to Emily and Andrew Stinson of Aragon.