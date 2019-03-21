The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area:
Sebastian Lenox Wagner was born on March 5, 2019, to Abby Rowell and Jeffrey Wagner of Cedartown.
Ashton Nicholas Baines was born on March 7, 2019, to Brandi Lybrand and Derek Baines of Rome.
Lauren Elizabeth Costlow was born on March 7, 2019, to Beth and Jason Costlow of Silver Creek.
Twins Eelyh Ray Emmett Norris and Korbyn Ty Emmett Norris were born on March 8, 2019, to Katelin Timms and Russell Norris of Cedartown.
Alliston Demascus Mitchell was born on March 9, 2019, to Ka’Shay Bryant and Adrian Mitchell of Cartersville.
Isaiah Alexander Storey was born on March 10, 2019, to Savannah Storey of Rome.
Tommie Leigh Morris was born on March 12, 2019, to Hannah Brown and Thomas Morris of Cedartown.