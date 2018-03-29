The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Khaliya Quran Johnson was born on March 13, 2018, to Sandrica Sanders and Kevin Johnson of Cedartown.
Matthew Stevphen Jones Jr. was born on March 14, 2018, to Kristina Todd and Matthew Jones of Rockmart.
Twins Zachariah Weintraub and Serenity Lynn Weintraub were born on March 15, 2018, to Rebecca and Joshua Weintraub of Rome.
Dmitri Ilyasov was born on March 15, 2018, to Cassie Mcltone and Andrey Ilyasov of Cave Spring.
Knox David Lane was born on March 16, 2018, to Mindi and Brett Lane of Cedartown.
Millie Jade Harrell was born on March 20, 2018, to Taylor Patterson and Dylan Harrell of Cedartown.