The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Emily Cruz-Fonceca was born on May 21, 2019, to Maria Hernandez and Manuel Cruz-Reyes of Cedartown.
Twins Kynsley and Karter Jones were born on May 21, 2019, to Brittany Bailey and Devin Jones of Aragon.
Olivia Faye Bryan was born on May 24, 2019, to Savannah and Cody Bryan of Buchanan.
Twins Da’Corria and Da’Corrin Middlebrooks were born on May 25, 2019, to Kanisha Hodges and Lacorrin Middlebrooks of Rockmart.
Lexi Mae Cook was born on May 25, 2019, to Brittany and Zackary Cook of Cartersville.
Case Wilson McLendon was born on May 26, 2019, to Maris Green and Matt McLendon of Cedartown.