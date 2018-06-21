The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Ava June Williams was born on May 5, 2018, to Nicole and Chris Williams of Rome.
Susan Jewell Graves was born on June 6, 2018, to Rachel and Edward Graves of Cedartown.
Sarah Morrow was born on June 7, 2018, to Daisy and Justin Morrow of Cartersville.
Marcus Jacob Stringer was born on June 8, 2018, to Sheena and Marcus Stringer of Rockmart.
Paisley Mae James was born on June 9, 2018, to Nakita Cooper and Cody James of Rockmart.
Jalani Amir Allen was born on June 10, 2018, to Kalesha Brewster and John Allen of Rome.
Loretta Leigh Lindsey was born on June 11, 2018, to Kristin Nicole Lindsey and Jacob Dillan Lindsey of Cedartown.