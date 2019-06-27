The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Alexia Suzanne Morgan Sams was born on June 18, 2019, to Haley and Bubba Sams of Rockmart.
Rikiyah Booth was born on June 11, 2019, to Danielle Conner and Richmond Booth of Rome.
Raelynn Riley Rich was born on June 11, 2019, to Jamie and Terry Rich of Kingston.
Kevin Daniel Griffin was born on June 12, 2019, to Kelly and Walter Griffin of Rome.
Keighan Beedles was born on June 15, 2019, to Keshia Powell and William Beedles of Rome.
Sylvia Jane Wooldridge was born on June 16, 2019, to Brooklyne and Jonathan Wooldridge of Rome.
Bailey Fincher was born on June 14, 2019, to Morgan and Tyler Fincher of Cedartown.
Paisliegh Hope Jones was born on June 12, 2019, to Kristina Todd and Matthew Jones of Cedartown.