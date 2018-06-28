The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Matthew Winston Crocker was born on June 12, 2018, to Mindy and Randolph Crocker of Rome.
Madelyn Grace Carter was born on June 12, 2018, to Emma Roberts and Joseph Carter of Cedartown.
Blayklee Anna Dyer was born on June 13, 2018, to Katrina and Blake Dyer of Haralson.
Hope Antionette Thurman was born on June 13, 2018, to Jackie S. Thurman of Rome.
Christopher Todd Myers Jr. was born on June 14, 2018, to Daila Cain and Christopher Myers of Rockmart.
Ella Ann Allred was born on June 15, 2018, to Bethani and Caleb Allred of Summerville.
Leighton Reese Stamey was born on June 15, 2018, to Kellee and Trenton Stamey.
Damarkius Bates Jr. was born on June 16, 2018, to Labresha Donaldson and Damarkius Bates.
Katiyah Rose Allen was born on June 17, 2018, to Jordan Wilson and Alvin Allen of Rockmart.
Hollis Brodke Williams was born on June 17, 2018, to Ashley and Marlon Williams.