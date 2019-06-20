The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Jackson Clark Page was born on June 4, 2019, to Megan and Stephen Page of Kingston.
Emily D. Adams was born on June 4, 2019, to Emily Adams and Patrick Duman of Rockmart.
Jase Eugene Parker was born on June 5, 2019, to Christina and Charlie Parker of Dallas.
Emma Rain Culberson was born on June 5, 2019, to Brianna and Hunter Culberson of Cartersville.
Sarah Sparks was born on June 5, 2019, to Kaitlyn and Dan Sparks of Buchanan.
Aailyah James was born on June 5, 2019, to Canedra and Laterria James of Rockmart
Brooklyn Rae Hicks was born on June 6, 2019, to Lydia Mize and Danny Hicks of Cedartown.
Johnny Crisostomo was born on July 6, 2019, to Edelia Ramirez and Clemetino Perez of Cedartown.
Harper Lee Olive was born on June 7, 2019, to Kayla and Johnny Olive of Rome.
Shanaya Patel was born on June 7, 2019, to Jaynika and Jaydeep Patel of Cedartown.
Brantley Wright was born on June 10, 2019, to Tiffany and Cody Wright of Cedartown.