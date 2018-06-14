The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Christopher Liam McGatha was born on May 30, 2018, to Macee Crabb and Chris McGatha of Cedartown.
Stevie Beck Podskoc was born on May 31, 2018, to Taylor and Joseph Podskoc of Cedartown.
Kyleigh Grace Floyd was born on June 1, 2018, to Kassidy White and Rusty Floyd of Rockmart.
Yanni Brielle Morgan was born on June 4, 2018, to Bria Camp and Demaurius Morgan of Rome.