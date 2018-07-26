The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on July 18, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents and their families in the Standard Journal reading area.
Marisol June Escutia Chavez was born on July 9, 2018, to Amanda Chavez and Jose Reyes of Rome.
Emryn Kate Maulding was born on July 10, 2018, to April and Josh Maulding of Rockmart.
Cody Wayne Smith was born on July 10, 2018, to Brandi Newberry and Larry Smith of Rome.
Jonathan Maddux Wratten was born on July 11, 2018, to Destiny Alexis Wratten and Jonathan Edward Wratten II of Cedartown.
Adalynn Grayce Braziel was born on July 12, 2018, to Aliyah Braziel of Rockmart.
Danna Duarte was born on July 12, 2018, to Karla Lanez and Gonzalo Duarte of Cedartown.
Major Jamol Griffin was born on July 12, 2018, to Keosha Trotter and Michael Griffin of Rome.
Wyatt Shane Campell was born on July 13, 2018, to Jessica and Christopher Campbell of Cedartown.
Thea Harleen Goss was born on July 14, 2018, to Ashley Ezzell and Charles Goss of Rome.
Demonte Jerry-Devone Jones Jr. was born on July 14, 2018, to Regina Stoudmire and Demonte Jones.