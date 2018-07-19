The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Carson Thomas was born on July 3, 2018, to Tiffany Sullins and Samuel Thomas of Cedartown.Kyzer Henry Dotson was born on July 4, 2018, to Chelsea and Jamie Dotson of Rome.
Rylee Erin Edwards was born on July 5, 2018, to Stacey and Nicholas Edwards of Rockmart.
Brinlee Eden Cook was born on July 8, 2018, to Chelsea and Steven Cook of Rome.
Jose Eduardo Segura was born on July 8, 2018, to Juana Barrera and Luis Segura of Cedartown.
Julian Maddox Pizaro was born on July 9, 2018, to Maria and Randy Pizaro of Cedartown.