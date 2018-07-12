The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Allie Grace Stover was born on June 26, 2018, to Amanda and Jeffrey Stover of Rome.
Tatum Rebecca Sue Lewis was born on June 26, 2018, to Whitney Smith and Anthony Lewis of Rome.
Avieon Devonte Stiles was born on June 27, 2018, to Lavonia Stiles of Rockmart.
Riley Grayce Guice was born on June 27, 2018, to Bailey Henderson and Dylan Guice of Rockmart.
Mayzie Jean Allen-Johnson was born on June 27, 2018, to Adrian Allen and Dylan Johnson of Aragon.
Zailey Jay was born on June 27, 2018, to Victoria and Zane Jay of Rockmart.
Lily Lynn McBurnett was born on June 28, 2018, to Lauren Patterson and Michael McBurnett of Rome.
Levi Larry McCain was born on June 29, 2018, to Linda Rogers and Theodore McCain of Rome.
Twins Nova and Ayla Gammage were born on June 29, 2018, to Kayse Beckom and Zach Gammage of Cedartown.
Emrie Kay Smith was born on June 30, 2018, to Cristy and David Smith of Cedartown.
Cason Emmett Sullins was born on June 30, 2018, to Leslie and Kenneth Sullins of Silver Creek.
Bella Rae Allen was born on July 2, 2018, to Katie and Patrick Allen of Cedartown.