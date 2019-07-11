The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Grayston Kade Norman was born on June 25, 2019, to Angela and Christopher Norman.
Zendaya Mayze Shirey was born on June 25, 2019, to Savannah Shirey of Cedartown.
Zayleigh Jade Woods was born on June 26, 2019, to Lexxie and Zachary Woods of Cave Spring.
Caeden James Ware was born on June 29, 2019, to Kamdyn Owens and James Ware of Cedartown.
Charlee Sue Crowe was born on July 2, 2019, to Skyler and Zack Crowe of Kingston.