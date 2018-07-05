The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Julian Alexander Cervantes was born on June 16, 2018, to Erica Escutia and Gonzalo Cervantes of Cedartown.
Briar-Rose Lisa Maplethorpe was born on June 18, 2018, to Catlyn and Raymond Maplethorpe of Cedartown.
Naomi Hernandez was born on June 19, 2018, to Isabel and Porforio Hernandez of Cedartown.
Waylin Carter Deese was born on June June 19, 2018, to Brittany Chandler and Dustin Deese of Tallapoosa.
Nevah Wallace was born on June 20, 2018, to Nyqieria Davis and Jacob Wallace of Cedartown.
Anniston Diana Gentry was born on June 22, 2018, to Ladonna and Brandon Gentry of Bartow.
Stormie Elizabeth Rogers was born on June 25, 2018, to Chyanne and Gage Rogers of Rockmart.