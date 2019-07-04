The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Langston Garrett Earwood was born on June 19, 2019, to Kaylee Knight and Logan Earwood of Kingston.
Kashton Prince Smith was born on June 21, 2019, to Tyne and Trevonte Smith of Cedartown.
Bentley Joshua Snell was born on June 21, 2019, to Kisha Padgett and Tyler Snell of Rockmart.
Benjen Elon Burch was born on June 22, 2019, to Jenny and Benjamin Burch of Cedartown.