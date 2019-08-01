The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Christopher Ryder Hamilton was born on July 19, 2019, to Lacey Gentry and Austin Hamilton of Rockmart.
Truett Adam Elrod was born on July 19, 2019, to Susan and Adam Elrod of Cedartown.
Jaxson Wayne Davis was born on July 21, 2019, to Tiffany Toachet and Michael Davis of Cedartown.
Lainey Belle Porter was born on July 22, 2019, to Caitlin and Jason Porter of Cedartown.