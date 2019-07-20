The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Rhylee Sue Leek was born on July 9, 2019, to Lindsay and Cody Leek of Rockmart.
Avyanna Sharna Dennis was born on July 10, 2019, to Jerlisa Dennis of Cedartown.
Finnick Eli Davenport was born on July 10, 2019, to Caitlin Cheyenne Davenport of Cedartown.
Knox Caiden Hooper was born on July 11, 2019, to Maci and Lee Hooper of Cedartown.
Zyhir Kingston Pledger Smith was born on July 14, 2019, to Tamyrica Smith of Cedartown.
Hensleigh Bearden was born on July 14, 2019, to Hannah and Lance Bearden of Cartersville.
Hank Barrett Thomas was born on July 15, 2019, to Heather Tallent and Corey Thomas of Gaylesville.
Zander Lee Virgile was born on July 16, 2019, to Rebecca McGee and Junior Virgile of Rockmart.
Stayley Brooke Raper was born on July 16, 2019, to Shellby Garner and Andrew Raper of Cedartown.