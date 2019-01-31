The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, January 24, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Emmer Saige Wilkins was born on Jan. 12, 2019, to Taylor Cato and Quashawn Wilkins of Rome.
Sofia Segura was born on Jan. 14, 2019, to Rosa Lopez and Porfirio Segura of Cedartown.
Kaiden Zane Swift was born on Jan. 14, 2019, to Savannah Swift of Rockmart.
Lakeland Reign Mallett was born on Jan. 16, 2019, to Angel and Davontea Mallett of Cartersville.
Tesa Dean Self was born on Jan. 17, 2019, to Rachael and Nekoda Self of Cedartown.
Loralei Marie Bishop was born on Jan. 19, 2019, to Ashley and James Bishop of Rome.
Karson Alan Evans was born on Jan. 22, 2019, to Chelsea and Chris Evans of Aragon.