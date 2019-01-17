The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, January 10, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Andrew Sebastian Erwin was born on December 31, 2018, to Virginia Dawson and Phillip Erwin of Cedartown.
Brylee Eulala Jacobs was born on Dec. 31, 2018, to Brianne and Tyler Jacobs of Rockmart.
Sophia Jennette Vega was born on Jan. 2, 2019, to Megan Fox and Gonzalo Vega of Calhoun.
Emma Renae Velasco was born on Jan. 3, 2019, to Jessica Deaton and Kevin Velasco of Rome.
Parrish Anthony Layman Junior was born on Jan. 5, 2019, to Haleigh Chambers and Parrish Layman of Euharlee.
Josiah Tyden Murphy was born on Jan. 6, 2019, to Jordan Cole and Terrence Murphy of Cedartown.
Curtis Wade McAfee was born on Jan. 8, 2019, to Candace and Mitch McAfee of Cedartown.