The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, December 26, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Kamdyn Amir McClune was born on Dec. 17, 2019, to Cheyenne McClune of Cedartown.
Huntlynn McKenzie Atchley was born on Dec. 18, 2019, to Jessica and Waymon Atchley of Calhoun.
Jonah Ezekiel Green was born on Dec. 19, 2019, to Leticia Cornejo and Damian Green of Aragon.
Benjamin Lee Chubb III was born on Dec. 20, 2019, to Corinthia Waldrop and Benjamin Chubb, Jr. of Cedartown.
Briannah Leigh Williams was born on Dec. 21, 2019, to Gina Gonzales and Anthony Williams of Aragon.
Kennedy Grae Barnes was born on Dec. 23, 2019, to Brittni Barnes and Tyler Barnes of Euharlee.
Brianna Castillo was born on Dec. 24, 2019, to Brizeida Alarcon and Kendal Castillo of Calhoun.