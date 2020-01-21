The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, January 16, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Aiden Ali Taracena was born on Jan. 8, 2020, to Susan Awan and Herson Taracena of Calhoun.
Ray O’Brian Itson was born on Jan. 9, 2020, to Aubrey and Corey Itson of Cherokee.
Willow Hood was born on Jan. 9, 2020, to Audrey McCoun and Jawaun Hood of Rome.
Caleb William Lewis was born on Jan. 12, 2020, to Emily and Jeremy Lewis of Rockmart.
Mills Anberlyn Keith was born on Jan. 13, 2020, to Adlynn and Braden Keith of Rome.
Remington Javier Nevarez was born on Jan. 14, 2020, to Bethany Nevarez of Cedartown.