The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, December 27, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Braylee Ann Waddell was born on Dec. 17, 2018, to Alicia Waddell of Rockmart.
Remington Jade Almond was born on Dec. 18, 2018, to Savannah and Dalton Almond of Rome.
Sophia Caroline Blake was born on Dec. 19, 2018, to Amanda and Matthew Blake of Cedartown.
Ivy Caroline Weaver was born on Dec. 20, 2018, to Cassie and Josh Weaver of Cedartown.
Brody William Smith was born on Dec. 20, 2018, to Lauren Siniard and Darrell Smith of Rome.
Aubrey Buchner was born on Dec. 21, 2018, to Andrea and Brandon Buchner of Cedartown.
Twins Mila and Miles Banks were born on Dec. 22, 2018, to Caroline and Zachary Banks of Cedartown.
Milo Ryea Arriaza was born on Dec. 22, 2018, to Vanessa Williams and Matthew Arriaza of Cave Spring.