The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Bryson Thomas Chase was born on Jan. 1, 2020, to Haley Westmoreland and Brandon Chase of Haralson County.
Maxton James Gamel was born on Jan. 2, 2020, to Jamie and Josh Gamel of Rockmart.
Cage Wales Crumley was born on Jan. 2, 2020, to Courtney and Cody Crumley of Rome.
Everleigh Grace Blevins was born on Jan. 3, 2020, to Hannah Elsberry and Damon Blevins of Rome.
Anthony Kent Eubanks was born on Jan. 5, 2020, to Paige and Dylan Eubanks of Cave Spring.
Messiah Moody was born on Jan. 6, 2020, to Oshia Dennis and Billy Moody of Cedartown.