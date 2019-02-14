The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Addyson Faith Aikens was born on Jan. 30, 2019, to Alyssa Foster and Jonathan Aikens of Rockmart.
Keely Delayne Slay was born on Jan. 30, 2019, to Terryn McDowell and Jesse Slay of Rockmart.
Abigail Raelyn Holbrook was born on Jan. 31, 2019, to Rebecca and Michael Holbrook of Euharlee.
Paisley Mae Lee was born on Feb. 1, 2019, to Taylor Owens and Jeffery Lee of Cedartown.
Khloe Tyree Purnell was born on Feb. 4, 2019, to LeRhonda Washington and Corey Purnell of Cedartown.
Rexxavier Tyrod Mamaiza was born on Feb. 5, 2019, to Rebekah Bollen and Marcos Manaiza of Cedartown.