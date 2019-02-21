The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Emilia Grier Reynolds was born on Feb. 7, 2019, to Abbey and Jon Reynolds of Rome.
Ky'Cyon Fitzgerald Byers was born on Feb. 7, 2019, to Areatha and Patrick Byers of Rome.
Ava-Grace Michelle Wade was born on Feb. 9, 2019, to Autumn and Aaron Wade of Cedartown.
Laura Vae Dickert was born on Feb. 11, 2019, to Tori Dickert and Hunter Fincher of Cedartown.