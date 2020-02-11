The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Jimmy Isaac Carter was born on January 29, 2020, to Ashley Hope Carter of Buchanan.
Edwin Mateo Vasquez-Villeda was born on January 29, 2020, to Gabriela Vasquez.
Luis Lorenzo Funes Sanchez was born on January 29, 2020, to Jessica Sanchez and Jose Ottiz of Rome.
Ezekiel William Conkright was born on January 29, 2020, to Davanna and William Conkright of Rome.
Randall Brown Jr. was born on January 30, 2020, to Jordan Pike and Randall Brown of Rockmart.
Bastian Scott Ellenburg was born on January 31, 2020, to Ashley and Clint Ellenburg.
Amara Marie Carter was born on February 1, 2020, to Lela Thomas and Terrance Carter of Cedartown.
Levi Cates was born on February 2, 2020, to Allison and Benjamin Cates of Cedartown.
Gatlin Christopher Ridge Earwood was born on February 4, 2020, to Erica and Christopher Earwood of Aragon.
Gamon Ian Karter Borders was born on February 4, 2020, to Marquida Borders of Rockmart.
Liam Dawson Turner was born on February 4, 2020, to Derica Hite and Landon Turner of Cave Spring.