The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Aries Alexandria Carolina Spencer was born on Dec. 4, 2019, to Miriana Limon and Darryh Spencer of Rome.
Twins Colton and Caymon Drummond were born on Dec. 4, 2019, to Courtney and Coty Drummond of Silver Creek.
Bowen Jase Childers was born on Dec. 6, 2019, to Celie and Brett Childers of Aragon.
Ohana Rose Head was born on Dec. 7, 2019, to Elizabeth and Kaylor Head of Aragon.
Matthew Joseph Hutcheson was born on Dec. 7, 2019, to Jennifer and Rodney Hutcheson of Rockmart.