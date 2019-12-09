The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Greyson Lane Peoples was born on Nov. 20, 2019, to Bailey Sissom and Dakota Peoples of Cedartown and Rome.
Malea Brielle Dupree was born on Nov. 22, 2019, to Aris Odum and Marcus Dupree of Trion, Ga.
Damien Mikael Svardh was born on Nov. 22, 2019, to Deleta Christie and Stefan Svardh of Rome.
Jah’ki Nazir Walker was born on Nov. 22, 2019, to Oelecia Pollard and Jeremy Walker of Rome.
Alexis Mia Perez-Dennis was born on Nov. 23, 2019, to Tiffany Perez and Robert Dennis of Cedartown.
Kelsyn Virginia Hooper was born on Nov. 24, 2019, to Hannah and William Hooper of Cedartown.
Alexander Velasquez was born on Nov. 25, 2019, to Brooklyn Clark and Agustin Velasquez of Cedartown.
Oracle Powell was born on Nov. 27, 2019, to Melanie Wilson and Brian Powell of Rome.
Evan Connor Tullis was born on Nov. 29, 2019, to Kacie and Chris Tullis of Rome.
Brailey Michelle Brown was born on Dec. 1, 2019, to to Destinee and Brandon Brown of Rome.
Nuel James Crouse was born on Dec. 2, 2019, to Bridget Roberson and James Crouse of Rome.
Tanner Dean Blissitt was born on Dec. 3, 2019, to Kayla and Cody Blissitt of Cedartown.
Oaklyn Donaldson was born on Dec. 3, 2019, to Heather Page and Jamy Donaldson of Cedartown.