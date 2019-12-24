The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, December 20, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Makenna LeAnn Jackson was born on Dec. 10, 2019, to Lisa Redding and Brandon Jackson of Buchanan.
Abigail Marie Greenway was born on Dec. 11, 2019, to Ivy Casey and Chris Greenway of Cedartown.
Brodie Greyson Spinks was born on Dec. 12, 2019, to Tayler and Matthew Spinks of Rockmart.
Heilyn Nahomi Ramirez Gonzalez was born on Dec. 13, 2019, to Helen Sebastian and Erik Sandova I of Cedartown.
Jenson David Gurley was born on Dec. 13, 2019, to Taryn and David Gurley of Armuchee.
Madalene Mae Bernice Creamer was born on Dec. 14, 2019, to Summer Young and Tyrease Creamer of Rome.
Nathan Lane Ramsey was born on Dec. 15, 2019, to Tiffany Rose and Nicholas Ramsey of Rome.
Eleanor Grace Lindsey was born on Dec. 16, 2019, to Trist and Kory Lindsey.