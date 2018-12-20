The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, December 13, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Olivia Kate Teater was born on Dec. 5, 2018, to Laura and Christopher Teater of Cedartown.
Henry Elijah Wright was born on Dec. 5, 2018, to Kayla and Douglas Wright of Rockmart.
Kori Shayna Hudgins was born on Dec. 10, 2018, to Jennifer Palmer and Cory Hudgins of Rome.
Ricky James Lee Bentley was born on Dec. 10, 2018, to Brittany and Mark Bentley of Polk County.